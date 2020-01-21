Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.24 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after buying an additional 2,259,260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after buying an additional 1,568,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,522,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

