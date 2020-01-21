Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 781,672 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in General Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

