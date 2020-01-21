Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,873 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,216,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

