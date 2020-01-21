iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $209.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.95 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

