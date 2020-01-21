Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $26 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,693 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,443,000 after buying an additional 401,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,720,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $108.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.