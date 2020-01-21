Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.70.

GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,373.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,257.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,480.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

