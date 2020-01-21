Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

