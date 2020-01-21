Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 765 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

