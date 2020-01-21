Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

