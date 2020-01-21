Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Invests $4.41 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 172,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF accounts for 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1227 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

