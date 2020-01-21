Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 15.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

