Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 115 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 251.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the period.

SPY stock opened at $331.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.47. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $260.66 and a 1-year high of $332.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

