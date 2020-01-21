Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 16,094 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

