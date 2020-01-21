Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

