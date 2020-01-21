Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Financial Management raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 359,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 74,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $57.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

