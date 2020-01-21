Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 183,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after buying an additional 747,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after buying an additional 739,231 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after buying an additional 575,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after buying an additional 561,415 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 358,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 258,837 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.