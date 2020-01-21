Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 183,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after buying an additional 747,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after buying an additional 739,231 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after buying an additional 575,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after buying an additional 561,415 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 358,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 258,837 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $15.20.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
