Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,628,000 after buying an additional 118,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,435,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,209,000 after buying an additional 775,566 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

