Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.