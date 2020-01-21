Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 39,930 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

