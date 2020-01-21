Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,824.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

