Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.16 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position
Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF
Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF
Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co
Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co
Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares
Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV
Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $466,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson
Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $466,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report