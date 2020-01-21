Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.16 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

