Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,034,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,647,000 after acquiring an additional 62,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $277.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $279.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.