Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $282,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $3,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $9,337,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567,215 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

