Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

