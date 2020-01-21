Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $466,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,957,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

