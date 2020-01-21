Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 11,162 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of PFXF opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

