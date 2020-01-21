Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

