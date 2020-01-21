Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 340 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

