Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 785 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

NYSE:TGT opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.