Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 380,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,179,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1113 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

