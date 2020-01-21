salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $1,819,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,086 shares of company stock worth $67,490,537. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.86, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $184.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

