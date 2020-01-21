Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 463 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

