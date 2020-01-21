Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.35 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 30.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

