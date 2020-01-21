Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $4.36 Million Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 375.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Shares of TECL stock opened at $286.24 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $286.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day moving average is $191.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

