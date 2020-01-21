Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lifted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Metlife comprises 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Metlife by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

