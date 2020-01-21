Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Lessened by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

