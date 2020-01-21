Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 540 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.