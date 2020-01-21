37,941 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 99.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212,166 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GSK stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.