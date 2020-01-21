Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

