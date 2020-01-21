Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

Shares of BLK opened at $535.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.80 and a 12-month high of $539.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.