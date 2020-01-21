Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 3,726 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,247 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,623,000 after buying an additional 2,701,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,907,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,644 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

