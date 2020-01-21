Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $285.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.72.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

