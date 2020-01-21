Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $53.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

