New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, RTT News reports. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE EDU opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

