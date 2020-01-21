Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%.
Shares of EFSC stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $48.81.
Several analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
