Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €24.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.25).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €26.13 ($30.38) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.65 and its 200-day moving average is €24.73.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.