Nord/LB Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €83.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.78 ($100.90).

SY1 opened at €91.64 ($106.56) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.48.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

