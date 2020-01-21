Nord/LB Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €83.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.78 ($100.90).

SY1 opened at €91.64 ($106.56) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.48.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries a €24.00 Price Target
Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries a €24.00 Price Target
Nord/LB Analysts Give Symrise a €83.00 Price Target
Nord/LB Analysts Give Symrise a €83.00 Price Target
Nuance Communications Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
Nuance Communications Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
Kansas City Southern Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Stephens
Kansas City Southern Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Stephens
Bank of America Lowers Aqua America to Neutral
Bank of America Lowers Aqua America to Neutral
HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics
HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report