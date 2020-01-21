Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $218,312.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

