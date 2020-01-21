Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Stephens

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.78.
KSU stock opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $168.81.
In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.