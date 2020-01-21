Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Stephens

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.78.

KSU stock opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

