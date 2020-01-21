Bank of America Lowers Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) to Neutral

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

WTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Aqua America by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

